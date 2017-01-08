Selena Gomez Is Ready For A Wizards Of Waverly Place Reunion

Back in 2007, way before Selena Gomez was the queen of social media, she was one one of the Wizards of Waverly Place. The Disney Channel show would last only four seasons, ending with Gomez's character's Alex Russo being crowned family wizard over her two brothers. But, if you find yourself wondering where the Russos would be now, don't worry. You're not alone. Gomez was recently hanging out with her Wizards Of Waverly Place co-star David Henrie, who played her older brother Justin, and the two got to talking about a reunion. On Gomez's Instagram story, the co-stars even had some ideas for what their characters' future would have held.
According to Henrie, Justin is running Tribeca Preparatory School. He's likely married with 15 children. Gomez believed that her Alex would "for sure be single," something with which Henrie agreed. "She's still trying to find herself," he said. "She's now 25, and she's still trying to figure things out." Henrie believed that now, Alex "doesn't know which way is up in life," which got a laugh from Gomez. Though, she was quick to disagree. "You know what," Gomez said. "She's killing the game; that's what she's doing." Now, that's a revival we'd like to see.
