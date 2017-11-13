How To Stream The American Music Awards This Weekend

Want to catch performances by Selena Gomez, Kelly Clarkson, Demi Lovato, Alessia Cara, and more? Then you should tune in to the American Music Awards, happening this Sunday, November 19, at 8 p.m. EST.
Here's how. If you can't watch it live on TV, it will stream live online on ABC, but you do need a cable-provider log-in. Don't have a log-in? You can watch it a week later on the website — but if you'd rather watch it ASAP, you might be able to catch it on Hulu: In the past, Hulu has added the AMAs the day after the show.
Nominations for Artist of the Year include Bruno Mars, the Chainsmokers, Drake, Kendrick Lamar, and Ed Sheeran; nominations for collabs of the year include "Despacito," by Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee feat. Justin Bieber, and "I'm the One" by DJ Khaled and others; and nominations for favorite pop/rock female artists include Alessia Cara, Lady Gaga, and Rihanna.
Plus — since the AMAs are the biggest awards show that fans vote on — you can still head over to the show's website and vote for your favorites. And, yes, just like at past AMAs, this show promises some throwbacks: Christina Aguilera will perform a tribute to Whitney Houston, and the one and only Diana Ross will perform as well. We feel #blessed already.
