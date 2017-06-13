Classic childhood revivals are just hitting their stride. Although Girl Meets World was ultimately cancelled, there's still Fuller House, Raven's Home, and the highly-anticipated Life Size 2 to carry the torch. This has left many diehard fans wondering what's next, and if you grew up in 2000, then you'll know it's high time for another look at Wizards Of Waverly Place. The series is what first rocketed Selena Gomez into stardom, and the 24-year-old opened up on the Zach Sang Show about if she'd ever return to her roots.
"I don’t know… But it was fun," she said about the series, which ran for four seasons and even spawned a movie. "I didn’t think it was going to be that big of a deal when me and David [Henrie], my older brother on the show, were talking about it. But I understand. I’m so proud of that. It was so fun, and it was so funny."
She confesses that a revival has crossed her mind, but that no serious plans have been made.
"We were having dinner and talking about it hypothetically, where we would be, but we’re all older," she fantasized. "David’s married now so we’re in such different places in our lives."
However, she did seem a bit more interested in bringing back the show if she could return with an executive producer credit, which she also boasts for the hit Netflix series, 13 Reasons Why. Between season two of the controversial show getting underway and the success of Gomez's most recent single, "Bad Liar," she might just have too much on her plate to seriously consider bringing Wizards Of Waverly Place back to our screens.
However, we'll never say never. All it takes is time — and a little bit of magic.
