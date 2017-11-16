I Got Transformed Into Selena Gomez — & This Is What I Looked Like

We're betting we're not alone in noting that the last 12 months have been truly lit for Selena Gomez. Of course, we're powerless to peel our disbelieving eyes away from her reunion with on-again/off-again BF, Justin Beiber (or "Jelena," if you will) — the couple was recently spotted sharing a low-key make-out sesh, and our hearts basically have yet to recover. The 25 year-old Fetish singer also added "executive producer" to her long resume, using her leadership on Netflix's smash-hit drama, 13 Reasons Why, to help shape pop culture's engagement with mental health issues. Throw in that stunning March Vogue cover, a flurry of incredibly addictive new singles, and the industry honour of becoming Billboard's Woman of the Year, and it's no wonder why 2017 suddenly feels like the consummate Year of Selena.
In celebration of this former Disney star's meteoric rise from Wizards Of Waverly Place to electrifying American Music Award performances, we're recreating 3 of Gomez's all-time best beauty moments, stretching back to 2007's Teen Choice Awards. Flash forward a decade later, when Gomez's geometric, collarbone-skimming Met Gala bob left us in total awe — and clearing our calendars for a cut.
Press play above to relive all of Gomez's most unforgettable looks — this is one transformation you going to want to see again and again.
