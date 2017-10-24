Selena Gomez & Demi Lovato Appear In Public Together For The First Time In Six Years

Last night, at the InStyle Awards, Demi Lovato and Selena Gomez posed on a red carpet together for the first time since 2011. Standing together at the Getty Center in Los Angeles yesterday evening, it was apparent how much the two have changed since the last time they posed side-by-side.
According to a Getty Images search, Gomez and Lovato were last photographed together at the 2011 MTV VMAs in late August. At that time, both the young celebs had just turned 19-years-old. Gomez was still performing and releasing music with her band Selena Gomez & the Scene, and earlier in 2011, they released their final album together, When the Sun Goes Down. 2011 was also a transitional year for Lovato. In January, her Disney Channel show Sonny with a Chance ended, and she announced she would be taking a break from acting. Music became Lovato's focus, and her third studio album Unbroken was released that September.
Advertisement
Now, six years later, the two women have moved from their teenage years and into their mid-20s, and despite a few ups and downs, they remain friends. Demi Lovato has gone on to released three more studio albums and last night, at the InStyle Awards, she was honored with Advocate Award. Selena Gomez, too, has pursued a solo music career, releasing two albums on her own after parting ways with the Scene. According to InStlye, Gomez attended last night's event to present the Makeup Artist of the Year award to Hung Vanngo.
Although we haven't seen these fellow former Barney stars on a red carpet together in quite some time, they have periodically given us glances into their longtime friendship. In July, both women had songs on the iTunes chart, and the two tweeted back and forth to compliment one another's music.
Yes we have ? -just listening to Sorry Not Sorry! You slay as always. So happy for you!— Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) July 14, 2017
Just last week, when Lovato posted an Instagram video announcing her new YouTube documentary Simply Complicated, Gomez commented a message of support. Although those of us who grew up on Disney squeal every time we see online exchanges like these, there's nothing quite like seeing the two together in person again, especially after waiting six long years.
Advertisement