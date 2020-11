A quick history lesson: Having originated in China, Singles Day is an unabashed celebration of the #singlelife, and falls on November 11 each year. (The date, 11/11, represents four single 1's — go ahead, have a chuckle.) Since its inception, it's ballooned into a global commerce bonanza, where steep discounts on all things self-care — beauty, sex toys, fashion, and more — can be found just about everywhere. If you're not about the Black Friday and Cyber Monday craze, we suggest you get your deal-hunting done early and shop the 34 expertly-curated discount codes here. (There's not a bad one in the bunch!)