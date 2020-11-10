If there ever were a moment that treating ourselves felt so, so right, it's now. We're fresh off of a historic presidential win, the Champagne is free-flowing, and aside from the stress of a global pandemic, things feel a lot more hopeful than in a long time. Plus, with Singles' Day right around the corner — that's right, the biggest worldwide shopping event of the year that you've never heard of — there are plenty of A+ deals ripe for your shopping enjoyment.
A quick history lesson: Having originated in China, Singles Day is an unabashed celebration of the #singlelife, and falls on November 11 each year. (The date, 11/11, represents four single 1's — go ahead, have a chuckle.) Since its inception, it's ballooned into a global commerce bonanza, where steep discounts on all things self-care — beauty, sex toys, fashion, and more — can be found just about everywhere. If you're not about the Black Friday and Cyber Monday craze, we suggest you get your deal-hunting done early and shop the 34 expertly-curated discount codes here. (There's not a bad one in the bunch!)
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.