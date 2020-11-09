Let's raise our glasses to Singles' Day — the global "holiday" that celebrates nothing other than our living and breathing selves. It’s not quite like a birthday celebration, and it’s definitely not about gifting others, no, Singles' Day is “all about me” all day (or week) long. So, what better way to prioritize yo’ self, treat yo’ self, and pamper yo’ needs, than to indulge in a few sex toys?
Lelo, Lovehoney, Babeland, and Ella Paradis are marking down bestsellers on top of cult favorites on top of new arrivals in honor of this self-centered and whimsical shopping bonanza. Take a glimpse at some of the bargains that we curated below and ponder, “When was the last time I put myself first?” Buying that Rechargeable Magic Wand you’ve secretly always wanted for half the price sounds like the ultimate act of self-care to us. Or maybe you and Lelo's famous Sona 2 Cruise can have the greatest self-love affair of all time. It's up to you because remember, these next couple of days and these can't-miss deals are 100% for you.
LELO has staggering Single's Day discounts starting at 20% off, then 25% off, and finishes at a whopping 50% off. The, "clitorally mindblowing," SONA 2 Cruise Cerise, and the original SONA 2 are both on sale for 20% off for the next two days but, don't just stop there. This luxury sex toy site has bundles that will save you upwards of $100 and its top-rated dual-action rabbit vibe is currently half-off.
Ella Paradis' vast site is chock full of award-winning toys, lubes, and practically anything one would need to complement their sex life. With the promo code: COZY, you can snag any of these commendable products for up to 60% off and frolic in some top-notch Singles Day self-love.
Babeland is letting customers take $20 off of any purchases of $99 and up. So, we can either snag the bestselling Magic Wand Rechargeable for $109.95 or we can fill our carts to brim with Babeland goodies until they reach that magic number. To add a cherry on top, US purchases over $69 get free shipping.
Lovehoney is celebrating Singles Day with a flash sale offering 10% off their entire site on 11/11/20. Yes, that means anything from remote control vibrators to sex toy advent calendars are up for grabs with this 24-hour deal. Just make sure to apply the code: SINGLES for access to Lovehoney's discount wonderland.
