Gird your loins, people: Scorpio season is upon us, and with it, a season characterized by passion, mysticism, and major vibe-y energy. It's also the time of year where all of your most unapologetically extra friends will be even more extra in honor of their birthdays. Which means, you probably have to come up with a really good gift.
"Known as the sign of sex, death, and taxes, this water sign believes in mysticism and evolution," astrology expert Lisa Stardust tells Refinery29. Unsurprisingly, Halloween — the spookiest night of the year — falls just a week into the season: "It's a time when we can walk between the spiritual and material world," Stardust says of the holiday. With that in mind, there's no better time to "transform our attitudes, energies, and wardrobes" as we kick off Scorpio season — these 14 gifts are a great start.
