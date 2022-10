14 Fierce Gifts Fit For Your Fiercest Scorpio Friends

At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.Brace yourselves, it's Scorpio Season . A sign characterised by passion, mysticism, and major vibe-y energy, Scorpios are often our most unapologetically extra friends — especially when it comes to celebrating their birthdays. Naturally, we chatted with our go-to astro expert, Lisa Stardust , for the fiercest ideas.