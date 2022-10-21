14 Fierce Gifts Fit For Your Fiercest Scorpio Friends

At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
Brace yourselves, it's Scorpio Season. A sign characterised by passion, mysticism, and major vibe-y energy, Scorpios are often our most unapologetically extra friends — especially when it comes to celebrating their birthdays. Naturally, we chatted with our go-to astro expert, Lisa Stardust, for the fiercest ideas.
"Known as the sign of sex, death, and taxes, this water sign believes in mysticism and evolution," Stardust tells Refinery29. Not so shockingly, Halloween (aka the spookiest night of the year) marks the dawn of Scorpio Season: "It's a time when we can walk between the spiritual and material world," Stardust says of the holiday that encourages us to "transform our attitudes, energies and wardrobes." Ahead, discover 18 such transformative to attitude-packed and energy-charged gift ideas that will put some passionate pep back in your favourite Scorpio's step this season.