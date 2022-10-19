It’s Scorpio Season & Serious Change Is In The Air

The full moon lunar eclipse in Taurus, on the other hand, may feel more jarring than the new moon, according to Campos. "The moon will conjoin with Uranus in Taurus, stirring up a feeling of instability. At the same time, the sun and moon will clash with Saturn in Aquarius, which can feel like a tense check around our commitments, boundaries, responsibilities and burdens in our life," she says. "This eclipse will shine light on topics we've been avoiding and cosmically urge us to address them." She advises us to confront what change we've been afraid of happening in our lives and ask ourselves what patterns, habits, or people have run their course for us. While this can be a nerve-wracking audit — Campos says growing pains are almost unavoidable — we will also be ready to take on this evolution, all thanks to the full moon's influence.