It’s Scorpio Season & Serious Change Is In The Air

We'll also be in the midst of eclipse season this month , with a new moon solar eclipse in Scorpio on October 25 and a full moon lunar eclipse in Taurus on November 8. "Scorpio is no stranger to change and transformation, but coupled with the eclipses, we're on the brink of sweeping change that can truly re-route the course of our lives," says astrologer Stephanie Campos . "The new moon solar eclipse in Scorpio ushers in a fresh start, speeds up timelines, and delivers fated events. We're diving into the depths of our soul and psyche and holding a mirror to our shadow side." Look within — like, really within — and ask yourself exactly what you're looking to transform about yourself and your life this month. Ask yourself if you're ready for it or not, but change is likely to come either way, so arm yourself with everything you need to make it happen smoothly.