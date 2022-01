Uranus Retrograde Is Over, & So Is Our Brain Fog

Uranus retrogrades once a year, and this past transit in Taurus had us working on our long-term goals and absorbing the planet's genius energy. But it was also had us feeling seriously stuck in the mud, since this retrograde is notorious for delaying change and and sapping motivation. "[Uranus retrograde] may have made us feel like we were stalled or stagnant in some areas of our lives — or like we were being prevented from progressing in the way we desired," says Madi Murphy, co-founder of The Cosmic RX and The Cosmic Revolution . "But once it stations direct, we may feel all of that change happen at once." This retrograde has caused us to feel incredibly restless and frustrated, so once it ends, we'll feel an eruption of change and transformation on a personal and global level.