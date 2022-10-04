Pluto Retrograde Is Finally Over — Time To Make A Change

"While Pluto is retrograde we typically go through some kind of an awakening or healing process depending on where Pluto is transiting through your chart, and it varies from person to person," says psychic astrologer Leslie Hale. "Some individuals are put into situations where they look fear in the eye in some manner and are forced to deal with it whether they are willing or not. For others, it is a process of gaining wisdom or insight into something." If any partnerships or financial ventures were delayed during Pluto retrograde, they will now begin to move forward, Hale says.