Pluto Retrograde Is Finally Over — Time To Make A Change

We often feel Pluto's effects on a deeper, more long-term level during its retrograde due to the distance between us and the planet of destruction, and now, we're ready to move forward. "We are now aware of how energetically expensive it is to keep negative, toxic people in our orbit," says Montúfar. While Pluto is direct, we'll have an easier time saying no to things that don't serve us, breaking up with partners who don't respect us, and leaving positions that don't fulfill us. "Pluto has also exposed that living in a constant state of crisis is detrimental to our health and wellbeing, which will drive many to abandon their jobs and current positions of power," she says.