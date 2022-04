Although the effects of Pluto's retrograde may take longer to feel, they are long-lasting — and this astrological event is all about implementing change into our lives. "We will work hard to mend our hearts and to embrace our fears," says Lisa Stardust , astrologer and author of The Love Deck . "Old wounds can resurface, but we can handle the situation and work through them by embracing change once our lives come crashing down." Things will get emotional for the next five months, but Stardust says we can use this time to "understand and reflect upon your life and the direction you’re headed down." Use the theme of reflection to also fuel your growth — Pluto loves to change things up, so focusing on using its energy to create positive change will be of the utmost importance.