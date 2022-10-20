It’s Scorpio Season & Serious Change Is In The Air

Spooky season is upon us, and you know what that means — Scorpios are ready for their moment in the spotlight (or should we say moonlight?). On October 23, the sun will move into the sign of the scorpion, meaning that Scorpio season is here to stay — well, at least until November 22. Prepare to be even more curious, confident, creative, sexual, and drawn to the occult than before. Welcome to the dark side.
The season of the scorpion is famously known as a time of transformation and change — it's a sign that's meant for rebirth, reimagining, and recalculating. "Deep emotions tend to overrule us, and we all get to be a bit more emotional than usual," says Iva Naskova, astrologer at the Nebula app. But that moodiness and angst is often what propels our ambitions and actions, and Naskova acknowledges that this time can "increase [our] desire for power, and it is not a surprise if we make rapid changes in our life." Danger, mystery, and excitement are in the air and more acute to us than they've been all year.
Advertisement
This year, these effects are going to be felt a bit more strongly due to a few astrological happenings. According to Narayana Montúfar, senior astrologer for Astrology.com and author of Moon Signs: Unlock Your Inner Luminary Power, Saturn and Uranus — two of the most intense planets in our skies — will both be activated when the Sun, Venus, and Mercury pass through Scorpio. "Saturn and Uranus have been squaring on and off since the beginning of 2021 and their clash will be pretty active during Scorpio season, creating a massive amount of change in our lives," she says. "For this reason, previously held structures will collapse, paving the way for the creation of newer structures that seem attuned to the people we are becoming."
We'll also be in the midst of eclipse season this month, with a new moon solar eclipse in Scorpio on October 25 and a full moon lunar eclipse in Taurus on November 8. "Scorpio is no stranger to change and transformation, but coupled with the eclipses, we're on the brink of sweeping change that can truly re-route the course of our lives," says astrologer Stephanie Campos. "The new moon solar eclipse in Scorpio ushers in a fresh start, speeds up timelines, and delivers fated events. We're diving into the depths of our soul and psyche and holding a mirror to our shadow side." Look within — like, really within — and ask yourself exactly what you're looking to transform about yourself and your life this month. Ask yourself if you're ready for it or not, but change is likely to come either way, so arm yourself with everything you need to make it happen smoothly.
Advertisement
The full moon lunar eclipse in Taurus, on the other hand, may feel more jarring than the new moon, according to Campos. "The moon will conjoin with Uranus in Taurus, stirring up a feeling of instability. At the same time, the sun and moon will clash with Saturn in Aquarius, which can feel like a tense check around our commitments, boundaries, responsibilities and burdens in our life," she says. "This eclipse will shine light on topics we've been avoiding and cosmically urge us to address them." She advises us to confront what change we've been afraid of happening in our lives and ask ourselves what patterns, habits, or people have run their course for us. While this can be a nerve-wracking audit — Campos says growing pains are almost unavoidable — we will also be ready to take on this evolution, all thanks to the full moon's influence.
While the change may be a necessity for our own lives, it's still important to have compassion and care for others who are affected by our choices. "It is advisable to be aware of your surroundings and the moods of others around you," says psychic astrologer Leslie Hale. "At the very least, you could experience a day where you can feel the electric energy in the air along with restlessness or changeability." This may be one of the most surprising days of the year, according to Hale, so remind yourself to expect the unexpected. Scorpio loves a mystery anyway, so the energy of the day may help carry you through the chaos.
Although this Scorpio season has some bumps in the road, remember: It's nothing we haven't survived before, and the scorpion is poised to protect itself from harm's way. And, lucky for us, the season's grand finale will end on a pleasant note. "The last ten days of Scorpio season look more mellow and positive for healing, as Mercury, Venus, and the Sun will be forming positive, harmonious trines with Jupiter and Neptune in Pisces, as well as sextiles with Pluto in Capricorn," says Montúfar. "These positive connections in water signs will help us adapt to our new reality."
Ready or not, a transformation is coming. Don't be afraid of newness or a metamorphosis or a plain ol' switcheroo — change is what makes us human, and Scorpio season was made to guide you through it.