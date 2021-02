On a personal level, we'll each be tasked with finding our own balance between the rigid energy of Saturn and the freedom of Uranus, says Lisa Stardust , an astrologer based in New York City. "This square will bring challenges our way, which will force us to reflect upon what we want to attain and achieve," she says. If you ever feel frustrated or stifled over the next week, ask yourself: Is there something I'm not ready to let go of that's holding me back? Montúfar stresses that this is not a time to stubbornly hang onto our past. "Within our lives, structures will also change and collapse, and the more we hang onto them, the more we will suffer," she cautions. "The best way to handle the energy of this intense square is by surrendering and going with the flow — and striving to have authenticity in a true Uranian way."