Trends may come and trends may go, but certain seasonal tentpoles remain. Where winter is laden with black coats and leather boots (no matter how much effort we put in to dressing otherwise), spring is a rejuvenating period of colourful trends and exposed legs. Once sunlight starts to linger beyond 4 o'clock, even if we're still dodging rain puddles on the pavement, neutral-toned storefronts seem to transition, Wizard of Oz-style, into a technicolor fantasy.
With a literal rainbow of options to choose from, we're breaking it down to the six hues you need to keep your eyes on this spring. From expected winners like an Easter-ready baby blue to some belated adoration for a rich brown, these trending colours will be worth breaking your winter shopping fast for. And forget the olden days of picking just one statement colour: If you love them all, wear them all — the more colours, the better.
What was once called "clashing" is now deemed power styling, so throw as many hues into your spring wardrobe as you want — starting with our forecasted picks ahead.