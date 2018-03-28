7 Fresh Shoe Trends To Step Into For Spring

By the time we're at the tail end of winter, we've started to fall into a routine with our shoe choices — as sick of them as we are. On yet another cold day, we once again ignore the fancier shoes in our closets and opt for yet another black boot or athletic sneaker for yet another snow-stomping morning. All season long, we've had to sacrifice style for practicality more times than we'd even like to admit.
Spring is just barely starting to show itself, but we're already itching to start having fun with footwear again. This spring's trends are perfect for doing just that: Whether it's showing some skin (it's been a while!) in the season's see-through styles or embracing bolder colors and more daring silhouettes, we're ready to give our plain booties a good, long rest until next fall.
Bring on the bows and buckles — we've missed getting all those shoe compliments. Click ahead for the trends you can step into for yourself as the snow melts and the sun sets later and later.