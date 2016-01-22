Update: We just got word that Estée Lauder is joining the millennial-beauty race with The Estée Edit, a new lineup launching March 15 at Sephora. The collection has been created with the social media generation in mind and is inspired by current face of the brand Kendall Jenner (naturally) and beauty blogger Irene Kim, its global beauty contributor. The roundup will include both skin-care and makeup products.
Estée Lauder is one of many brands hoping to reach millennial consumers. Ahead are a few others that want a piece of your sweet (often debt-ridden) millennial bank accounts.
This story was originally published on Sept. 24, 2014.
When Elizabeth Arden launched its new skin-care line, Flawless Future, it did so by presenting a group of editors with statistics about millennials, garnered via a survey conducted by Wakefield Research. Funnily enough, most of us fit well within the “millennial” description, since it's basically defined as anyone born from the early '80s through the early 2000s. Essentially, we were reading about ourselves. And, the statistics were shockingly — and disturbingly — accurate. It was kind of like reading a horoscope (except infinitely more somber).
According to this survey, 62% of women think looking 10 years older would be worse than gaining 10 pounds. Also, 44% said their appearance stresses them out (which comes as a surprise to exactly no one). And, on average, millennial women say that if they could look one age forever, it would be 24. (That one hurts.)
We could wax poetic about what these results say about our generation — how we've been sabotaged since birth by clever advertising and ladymags that project a false and unrealistic beauty ideal. These are valid, and essentially inarguable, points. But, interestingly, the survey revealed that while we desire to look youthful, we’re not exactly doing much about it.
Only 24% of the women surveyed said they were currently concerned about wrinkles or lines, while a mere 17% had fears about sun damage. It seems that in our era of instant gratification, we're more worried about "now, now, now," and less about later. Obviously, we don’t need researchers to tell us that this method of thinking is absolutely backwards when it comes to taking care of your skin.
Enter millennial skin care — also known as “age delay,” or “early action.” These collections are marketed — and, theoretically, designed — to redefine anti-aging for our fearless-but-stressed contemporaries. Click through the slideshow to learn a little bit about how skin-care companies are about to target you next — plus, which products might actually be worth a try.