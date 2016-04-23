The second that photos began popping up from the set of the Gilmore Girls Netflix revival, the people of the internet began noting something we'd always suspected, but couldn't quite prove. Lauren Graham basically doesn't age. Her on-screen daughter, Alexis Bledel, could also still pass for a college senior. In the World's Most Beautiful issue of People, they finally reveal their secrets. Nope, it's not vampire blood.
"I do use as much natural stuff as I can," 49-year-old Graham said. "I keep a jar of coconut oil in the shower and use that as moisturizer."
She also said she never sleeps with her makeup on, gets plenty of facials, and has "always been a huge sunblock person my whole life."
While Bledel is only 34, she already has one beauty practice she swears by. Since she was a teen, she's been getting facials from Brigitte Beasse of Brigitte Beauté, she told People.
"Lauren's always been very healthy and worked out and took great care of herself, so I certainly try to do that when I can manage it," Bledel added.
