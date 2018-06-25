There is perhaps no other naturally-occurring substance on earth as complex and versatile as the humble mushroom. Depending on the species, the fruiting body of a fungus can kill you, finish off a delectable beef stroganoff, or make you smell colors, taste sounds, and find personal meaning and spiritual significance in this irrevocably damaged world. (Or, on the other hand, send you spiraling down a dark existential rabbit hole — it's a game of chance, really.)