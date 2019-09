So, how exactly does this work? Reishi mushrooms contain "complex sugars known as beta-glucans ," which may be able to stop the growth and spreading of cancer cells , according to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. Other animal studies suggest that Reishi mushrooms can enhance your body's immune response . And, a very small laboratory study found that Reishi can have an antihistamine-like effect and help people with allergies. While this all sounds exciting, more research has to be done before doctors can confirm that Reishi would have the same beneficial effects on humans in real life. But, if you want to try Reishi mushrooms to see if it changes your mood, you certainly can.