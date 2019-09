Should You Be Wary Of This Goop-Approved Supplement?

To be clear, maca powder definitely can't replace modern medicine when it comes to treating hormonal conditions, but you may find that a teaspoon of maca powder helps keep you alert throughout the day. With any supplement, it's wise to be a little bit wary of the benefits and aware of the side effects. Maca does seem quite safe, but some people report anecdotal side effects like jitteriness, insomnia, digestive issues, and acne, Davis says. For that reason, it's important to always talk to your doctor and dietitian (if you have one), about all the supplements you're taking, she says.