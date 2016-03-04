Gwyneth Paltrow Reveals What's In Her Go-To Breakfast Smoothie

When we make a smoothie in the morning, it usually involves fruit, milk, yogurt, and maybe some almond butter if we're feeling really ambitious. Oftentimes, we'll even make a week's worth in advance, because — let's face it — reminding ourselves to actually drink a smoothie in the morning is tough enough as it is.
That said, we weren't totally surprised to hear that Goop founder Gwyneth Paltrow's morning smoothie kind of puts ours to shame, in terms of the ingredient list, at least. Paltrow shared the recipe today while promoting her new beauty line. While we did have to google some of the ingredients — we're not discouraged quite yet. We are really curious to know what it tastes like!
Paltrow also had some tips for making the smoothie at home and offers up a few variations on her original recipe: "You have to buzz it on high, so it [the coconut oil] really kind of melts into it; otherwise, you get little bits of cold coconut oil...And by the way, this is an extremely basic version — you can put in bananas or berries. Sometimes I put in half of a sweet potato and make like a little pumpkin pie smoothie. And that’s really it."
If you're up for sourcing the ingredients and adding some additional prep time to your normal smoothie routine, check out her recipe base, below.
That said, we weren't totally surprised to hear that Goop founder Gwyneth Paltrow's morning smoothie kind of puts ours to shame, in terms of the ingredient list, at least. Paltrow shared the recipe today while promoting her new beauty line. While we did have to google some of the ingredients — we're not discouraged quite yet. We are really curious to know what it tastes like!
Paltrow also had some tips for making the smoothie at home and offers up a few variations on her original recipe: "You have to buzz it on high, so it [the coconut oil] really kind of melts into it; otherwise, you get little bits of cold coconut oil...And by the way, this is an extremely basic version — you can put in bananas or berries. Sometimes I put in half of a sweet potato and make like a little pumpkin pie smoothie. And that’s really it."
If you're up for sourcing the ingredients and adding some additional prep time to your normal smoothie routine, check out her recipe base, below.
Gwyneth Paltrow's Morning Smoothie
Creates one smoothie
Ingredients
1 cup almond milk
1 tbsp almond butter
1 tsp coconut oil
2 tbsp vanilla mushroom protein powder
1 tsp maca
1 tsp ashwagandha
1 tsp he shou wu
1 tsp cordyceps
1 tsp Moon Dust of choice
1 pinch Hamalayan sea salt
1 pinch vanilla powder (optional)
Instructions
Combine all ingredients in a blender and blitz.
Advertisement