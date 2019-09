But many people are drawn to bone broth for its collagen content, which is a byproduct of the bones, skin, marrow, and feet that go into it, Dunn says. "Collagen is a protein found in our body and acts as the glue that holds us together," she says. It's mainly found in skin, hair, intestines, nails, and joints — but, over time, a person's collagen production declines, which is why many people turn to supplements, she says. According to Davis, collagen could improve your skin's elasticity , keep you hydrated, and decrease joint pain, "which is pretty exciting," she says. Plus, there's some evidence that collagen could positively impact your gut health, Dunn adds.