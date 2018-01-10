I ordered the "What Came First," which is chicken broth, egg yolk, and a warm spice blend. The 16 oz. cup I drank was savory and sweet, creamy yet clear, and filling for a snack. This particular blend was tangy and salty, like chicken, and had an interesting sweet spice that I can't exactly pinpoint, but probably was turmeric or cinnamon. The yolk also made the texture more like steamed milk than tea, so it felt more like a meal — which it should be, for $10. I was a big fan, but I also adore ramen, pho, and any noodles that swim in broth.