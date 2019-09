Meanwhile, things are only getting worse for Abbi. She's accidentally locked herself in a room with the cat whose constant meowing is really getting into her head. She lets the cat out and fully succumbs to the drugs as terrifying images plague her brain, punctuated by even more meowing. She's rescued by Dara, who reveals that Abbi is not locked in the room at all. That's when Abbi finally comes clean about having a bad trip , and Dara is more than understanding. "This too shall pass," the two women repeat in unison. She'll get through this! It's okay!