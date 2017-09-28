Meanwhile, things are going just so great with Abbi and her new boyfriend Mike. At least, that's what she tells Bevers after he sneaks into her bed while Mike is in the bathroom. Even though her pseudo-roommate basically admits to watching them bone, she's so giddy that she can't help but gush about her newfound romance. This continues all the way into work, where even her co workers have heard way too much about her budding relationship.