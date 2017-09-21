Abbi, after tiptoeing into Soulstice to get her package, spots Shania Twain — the person she used to lie about training — yakking it up with Trey. Her heart is conflicted, but in order to prove to Ilana that she's not lying, she heads back in to convince Trey to let her help train Shania for the day. They briefly speak about how things ended, and Abbi manages to win Trey over with a killer Top Gun reference. He lets her stick around to help train Shania, but she turns out to be a lot more than they bargained for, and they didn't realize how much her unwillingness to exercise would reignite their old spark.