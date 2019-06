In our latest episode of Macro Beauty, we get an in-depth look into Eddy's appointment at Eye Do Lashes salon in Los Angeles. The video starts off with expert Dominique Jones doing a consultation to figure out the type of look Eddy is hoping to achieve. "Let's just do the drama," Eddy says. What follows is a 45-minute session that results in lengthy lashes that are often mistaken for falsies. "A lot of people keep asking me if I got my eyelashes extended, and I'm like, 'It's natural.'"