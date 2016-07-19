Thanks to celebrities like Kim Kardashian, Nicki Minaj, and Jennifer Lopez, we're officially in the era of glorified glutes. The proof is in the posterior: Music, movies, and magazines constantly praise famous backsides and celebrate belfies. And, is it just us, or is every other Instagram post dedicated to some sort of squat routine?
But the truth is, it’s not always coming from genetics or the gym. According to an American Plastic Surgery Statistics report, at least 14,705 buttock-augmentation procedures using fat grafting, a popular option, were performed in 2015 — an increase of 28% from the previous year. And butt implants increased 36%, from 1,863 procedures in 2014 to 2,540 in 2015. And that's not even touching upon dermal fillers.
We believe every body is beautiful — and whatever you choose to do to enhance it is your choice. But considering the risks associated with this procedure, we decided to uncover the ins and outs of butt augmentation today, straight from experts like Simon Ourian, MD, a Los Angeles-based cosmetic dermatologist who specializes in non-surgical techniques. (He's also the doctor who's been praised as the best in the biz by Khloé Kardashian and who is credited with giving Kylie Jenner her fuller lips.)
Interested in learning more? We'll go over the three main options for enhancing your rear, ahead.