The redness then progressed to tissue buildup, paining Pat not just emotionally but physically, to the point that he actually couldn't breathe. "About ten years ago, the scar tissue started building up to the point where my nose expanded twice its normal size," Pat says. "It's thick and rubbery, almost like a fake nose, and it's constricting my nostrils to the point where it's actually hard for me to breathe in through my nose. But the worst part is that your nose is the focal point of your face, and if you have a bad one, like I do, people notice."