Dr. Pimple Popper's Season 2 Premiere Was Worth The Wait

The third case of the day is a double-header: two unrelated skin conditions in one patient. Chris, 32, has a an egg-sized boil smack dab on the top of his head, and severe psoriasis plaques over his whole body. "My psoriasis flared up when I was about 20," Chris says, adding that it's become unbearable. "Then it was only on my scalp, but now it's all over my shoulders, neck, and chest — the majority of my body is itchy all the time. When I get out of the shower, the entire bathroom floor is covered with dry skin."