Dr. Pimple Popper's Season 2 Premiere Was Worth The Wait

Case #2: Genner

Next, we're introduced to Genner, a man from the Philippines who covers half his face with a surgical mask — not because he's sick, or to protect against germs, but because he wants to hide the massive lump on his nose. "It started as a small pimple fourteen years ago, and has grown into this huge boil since then," Genner says, removing the paper mask from his face. "It leaks this bad odor, and it's heavy on my nose — I'm in pain every time I shake my head."