Dr. Pimple Popper Clips Off The World's Largest Skin Tag In A New Video

If you're in a safe zone — like a locked bathroom stall — watch the full five-minute clip yourself. Or, if you just can't risk the HR violation, here's the CliffsNotes version: First, Dr. Lee numbs the soft protrusion with a huge syringe, before whipping out a pair of sharp scissors to snip it off. After it's been sliced, she cauterizes the bloody patch of leftover flesh with a teeny laser. In the end, there's a squishy sack, roughly the size of a baseball, plopped on the surgical tray. It's pretty gnarly... but you probably could've guessed that from the thumbnail.