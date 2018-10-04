Dr. Pimple Popper Clips Off The World's Largest Skin Tag In A New Video

Dr. Pimple Popper's YouTube channel is NSFW on principle. Even if your office culture is chill (by office culture standards, anyway), it's just not right to subject an innocent coworker to a close-up of stringy yellow pus squirting out of an ear blackhead while they're trying to eat their leftover spaghetti for lunch.
That said, the most recent Dr. Pimple Popper video to go viral is not only a red-alert viewing hazard for the obvious reasons — the general nausea factor that Dr. Sandra Lee is famous for — but also the fact that the thumbnail image alone looks extremely, undeniably... sexual. One quick glance at the dangling sack of bulging flesh on your screen, and your desk neighbor will be squealing to HR faster than you can say, "It's not porn, I swear!"
Advertisement
Dr. Lee calls her most recent case "a giant skin tag cherub," which is a sweet and angelic characterization of the squishy ball of fat she severs off the backside of some guy's leg. But the placement of the world's largest skin tag, hanging low between the hairy folds of the back of the knee, is what makes us — and the thousands of YouTube commenters — think of... testicles. (Sorry, but it's true.)
If you're in a safe zone — like a locked bathroom stall — watch the full five-minute clip yourself. Or, if you just can't risk the HR violation, here's the CliffsNotes version: First, Dr. Lee numbs the soft protrusion with a huge syringe, before whipping out a pair of sharp scissors to snip it off. After it's been sliced, she cauterizes the bloody patch of leftover flesh with a teeny laser. In the end, there's a squishy sack, roughly the size of a baseball, plopped on the surgical tray. It's pretty gnarly... but you probably could've guessed that from the thumbnail.
Advertisement