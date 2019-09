Dr. Pimple Popper Digs Deep For This Oozing Ear Extraction

Just when we thought we'd have to take a brief hiatus after the finale of Dr. Pimple Popper's TV series on TLC (which we definitely recommend watching if you haven't caught up on all six episodes ), Dr. Sandra Lee, MD, blessed us with the next best thing: a satisfying montage of back blackheads, plus one massive inner ear cyst extraction on her YouTube channel. The 10-minute video features the kind of extractions that spew long and stiff mounds of pus — and for all you fanatics, it's exactly what the doctor ordered on your hump day.