The Dr. Pimple Popper Finale Features A Medical Phenomenon & Mild Nudity

So, with nothing to lose, Taylor flies out to Dr. Lee to try to break up with Lizzie for good. At her initial consultation, Dr. Lee ( who has seen it all) is perplexed by everything happening — including the location and the fact that Taylor was born with the bump. "I'm just confused how Taylor could've gone through a surgery to have this lipoma removed, and have it look worse a year later," says Dr. Lee, with a hunch that there might be another medical variable at play. "I don't think it can be a lipoma, because this bump has been with Taylor since birth, and you can't be born with a lipoma. So there's something else going on here."