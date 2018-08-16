The Dr. Pimple Popper Finale Features A Medical Phenomenon & Mild Nudity

A few years ago, Taylor saw a surgeon to have her mysterious gluteal mass removed, but Lizzie grew right back. And now, as a young woman trying to shop for jeans and date like any other 22-year-old, Taylor is really resenting Lizzie the lump. "I'm a girl, and I can't hide it all the time," Taylor says, tearing up talking about it. "The worst is when I'm in a fitting room and I see it in the back mirror — I get so angry. I've never had a boyfriend or even been on a date, because I'm so scared of someone seeing Lizzie."