Getting A Breast Reduction Was The Most Empowering Decision I've Ever Made

Today was the day I'd be going to the hospital to get my bandages off. The apprehension of seeing my new boobs for the first time had me in tears the day before — I was preparing myself for the absolute worst. My boyfriend drove me and sat by while I went down the list of questions my mother instructed me to ask the doctor. Do I need to still sleep reclined? No. Do I need to remove the stitches? No, they dissolve. When can I wear an underwire bra? In a few weeks, or whenever it doesn’t hurt.