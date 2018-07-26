In Dr. Lee's chair, Anthony is ready to have the grape-sized growth chopped off. But the location, in an area that Dr. Lee refers to as "the triangle of death," makes the procedure tricky because an infection near the eye can cause blindness or possibly death. Dr. Lee carefully uses rounded scissors to cut into the mass, as Anthony keeps his eyes closed to avoid any of the numbing medication dripping into his eye. First, wiggling the bump around with her fingers to gauge the size, Dr. Lee squeezes the lump out of the tiny incision slit to ensure that the pus oozes out cleanly without any scarring. The texture of the cyst is like thick orange juice pulp, and as Dr. Lee keeps squeezing, the bloody white gunk keeps pushing up and out. In the end there's a gaping hole in Anthony's forehead, but Dr. Lee sews it up nice and tight, giving Anthony a new bump-free face and a renewed sense of confidence.