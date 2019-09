Dr. Pimple Popper's New Board Game Is Like Operation, But With Pimples

Candyland can get competitive and Twister is a twisted ankle waiting to happen, but Operation is the low-key worst game of all time. Encouraging children to sharpen their precision skills and improve their dexterity is all well and good, but when the 5-year-old accidentally touches the tweezers to Cavity Sam's body while attempting to pluck out a toothpick-sized bone that's hypothetically paining the battery-operated patient, an earth-shatteringly loud buzzer blares, signaling the end of a turn and a rude awakening to a kindergartener's dream of someday becoming a surgeon.