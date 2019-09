The Dr. Pimple Popper Recap You Need After Seeing THAT At-Home Operation

The next case takes us to up to Portland, Oregon, where we meet Nicole, a young mother with a strange growth protruding from under her right arm."When my daughter was a baby, she slept on my chest," Nicole explains, showing the camera the cystic bulge coming out of her armpit. "The pressure caused my breast milk to migrate up underneath my arm, and into my lymphatic tissue. It grew almost immediately into a baseball-sized bump under my arm. I was so scared, because I thought it was cancer, but the doctors said it was breast milk migration, and the best course of action was to let the lump drain on its own." But eleven years later, Nicole is now engaged, and has been putting off planning the wedding because the large lump is still hanging down from her armpit — embarrassingly flopping out of any strapless wedding dress she tries on.