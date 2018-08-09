The Dr. Pimple Popper Recap You Need After Seeing THAT At-Home Operation

Obviously, Nick's shoddy surgery left a pretty nasty scar, so he decides to pay a visit to Dr. Lee for a lesson on the importance of medical school — and to have his three other bodily lipomas handled by a pro. At his consultation, Nick shows Dr. Lee the home video of his surgery, and rightfully, she does not approve of his DIY approach. "Nick's scar is indented and stretched, it's the perfect example of a homemade scar," Dr. Lee explains, a little pissed off. "I am not pleased with Nick, but I'm nervous he'll take his other lipomas in his own hands if I leave them." So, Dr. Lee numbs Nick up, and pops the three remaining egg-sized lipomas around his body. Nick walks out of Dr. Lee's office a few lumps lighter, and all the wiser, after making a pimple promise to Dr. Lee that he'll never take a knife to his skin, ever again.