This Chic DIY Tray Only Looks Expensive

Every coffee table needs that one pièce de résistance to pull everything together. Since we're all for minimizing clutter and maximizing design, we teamed up with Smirnoff to create this beautiful catchall tray to display all our odds and ends in style — from cocktails to coffee-table books. The best part? It only looks expensive. Just follow the steps ahead to craft your living room's newest hero piece.
Materials
Medium-sized picture frame
Assorted scrapbooking paper
Double-sided tape
Measuring tape
Power drill
Screws
Handles
Felt
Hot glue gun
Instructions
1. Remove picture frame backing.
2. Create a custom pattern by mixing and matching scrapbooking paper. Secure your design with double-sided tape.
3. Line taped design up with the back of the picture frame. Trim the paper to fit.
4. Using a measuring tape, drill 2 holes on each side of the picture frame. Attach handles using screws.
5. Cut felt to size of the picture frame.
7. Using a hot glue gun, secure the cut felt piece to the back of the picture frame.
8. Flip over, and display!
