This Chic DIY Tray Only Looks Expensive

Instructions

1. Remove picture frame backing.

2. Create a custom pattern by mixing and matching scrapbooking paper. Secure your design with double-sided tape.

3. Line taped design up with the back of the picture frame. Trim the paper to fit.

4. Using a measuring tape, drill 2 holes on each side of the picture frame. Attach handles using screws.

5. Cut felt to size of the picture frame.

7. Using a hot glue gun, secure the cut felt piece to the back of the picture frame.

8. Flip over, and display!