Now that holiday party time is in full swing, chances are you're drinking your fair share of eggnog and pumpkin-spiced everything. Sure, it's fun and festive at first — but after one too many ugly sweater parties where those ultra-sweet drinks dominate the bar, you'll likely be ready to switch things up.
Next time you're tasked with bartender duties, come prepared with one of these five delicious and refreshing wine-based cocktails we created in partnership with Chloe Wine Collection, all of which are just as merry (if not more so) than your standard nog.