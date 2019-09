The first patient we meet this week struggles with one of the most heartbreaking skin conditions we've seen. Sixty-three-year-old Diane has what's medically referred to as neurofibromatosis , a genetic disease that results in thousands of bumps and craters all over the surface of the skin. Though it's understandably a huge blow to her self-confidence, Diane is not at all bitter about the fleshy, raised dots that cover her entire body, including her whole face. But the saddest part is that the hereditary condition has kept her from ever having kids, for fear of passing it down to them. "The condition runs on my dad's side; my dad had it and his mom had it," Diane explains. "The doctors said that there was a 50 percent chance that my kids could have it, so I never had kids because I didn't want to pass on this disease."