The final case of the episode brings us to New York City, where we meet 47-year-old Kal-Elle. Kal-Elle has recently transitioned from a biological male into a female, and is currently in a stage of puberty 2.0. "I feel like a 17-year-old girl starting my life over again," she tells us. "But what's standing in my way of becoming this Superwoman are these huge, dark purple veins on my legs." She explains that her legs have been this way for her whole life, but as a woman, she's started to feel insecure about them. "I can no longer hide these behind leg hair like I used to," Kal-Elle says. "And after everything I've done to transition, getting over the fear to become my bold and authentic self, this sets me back."