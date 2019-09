While planning a house party to commemorate the game or wrangling your crew for a bar crawl may already be in the works, finessing the perfect game-day ensemble is critical to show your allegiance. Even if you don’t have a vintage Tom Brady jersey lying around, there are still several ways to root for the team with official Super Bowl merchandise or by donning the team colors : blue, red, and silver. With that, keep scrolling to shop the best (fashionable) merch to show off your spirit on the big day.