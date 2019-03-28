The Post-Workout Snacks To Have In Your Gym Bag

Most of us are guilty of cutting some corners post workout, like the workout instructor's cool-down stretch or even a shower. No shade if your after-workout routine is lacking, but fueling up with a snack after a sweat session is one step that you probably shouldn't skip.
After a workout of any kind, you'll need a mix of carbohydrates to replenish your energy, as well as protein to aid in muscle repair and recovery, Alissa Rumsey, MS, RD, CDN, CSCS, a registered dietitian and intuitive eating coach told Refinery29. If you eat within an hour of your workout, your body will be able to start these processes pronto. That might sound like a lot of information for your post-workout brain to handle, but you don't have to cook or even go to a fancy smoothie bar to get those nutrients.
Plenty of healthy packaged snacks provide the ideal balance of protein and carbohydrates that your body is craving, and you can throw them right in your gym bag. Oh, and another thing: you really should be stretching after a workout.
