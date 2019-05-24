11 High-Protein Snacks To Add To Your Grocery List This Week

There's a lot to consider when you're choosing a snack, like: the flavors and textures you're craving, your hunger level, whether you have anything good in your pantry, and how long it'll be until you can eat again. But whether you're about to get on a long flight or are stuck in back-to-back meetings, the amount of protein and fiber in your snack are two very important factors that you should pay attention to.
Technically, the Recommended Dietary Allowance suggests that you should consume about 0.8 grams of protein a day for each kilogram you weigh (or, 0.36 grams per pound). The body can use up to 20-30 grams of protein at one time, or per meal, so a high-protein snack would be anything within the five to 15 grams range.
While "high-protein" snacks might make you think of beef jerky and Frankenfood protein bars, you'd be surprised by the range of foods that pack a lot of protein. Here are some packaged protein-filled snacks for whatever you're craving.
OHi Super Green Superfood bar
Protein bar options can be somewhat limited for people who try to eat a plant-based diet. These contain a mixture of seeds and nuts that provide 9 grams of protein, plus spirulina and other "superfoods."
Siggi's, Vanilla Strained Non-Fat Yogurt
Icelandic yogurt, aka "skyr," is even thicker than Greek yogurt, because it's strained more times. This pick contains 15 grams of protein per serving, which is about what you'd get from Greek yogurt, but tastes a little more decadent.
Seapoint Farms Edamame Dry Roasted Lightly Salted
One package of these dry roasted edamame beans packs a whopping 11 grams of soy protein. And unlike the edamame pods you get in a restaurant, these come de-shelled.
Sargento Foods Sunrise Balanced Breaks
With cheese, coconut, seed, and cranberries, this snack pack provides protein and calcium, plus sweetness. The mix of flavors and textures in the pre-packed kit adds to the satisfaction factor.
GoMacro MacroBar, Organic Vegan Protein Bar
People who eat a vegan diet are often asked: How do you get enough protein? Bars like these, which contain 11 grams of protein per serving, certainly help.
The New Primal Sea Salt Beef Thins
This one-ounce package of beef jerky contains 13 grams of protein. Unlike other jerky, which tends to be aggressively chewy, this one is crunchy like a chip.
KIND Breakfast Protein Bars
Granola bars can often seem like a landmine for those who can't have gluten. These are gluten-free, and have fibrous grains like quinoa and oats that will keep you full.
StarKist Charlie's Snack Kit
Pescatarians will dig this kit, which contains all the fixings for a tuna salad snack, plus contains 18 grams of protein.
Planters P3 Chipotle Peanuts
Perfect for a quick post-workout snack, this handy package contains peanuts, sunflower seeds, and beef jerky.
BRAMI Gluten Free High Protein Vegan Lupini Beans Snack
Brami beans have more protein than chickpeas, and taste just as good. This package is lightly pickled and salted.
Kitchen Basics Original Chicken Bone Broth
Bone broth is all the rage because it's high in protein and tastes scrumptious. This savory single-serving package can be sipped plain or added to sautés.
Honey Peanut Butter Squeeze Packs by Justin's
Sometimes, hands-free snacks are a must. These squeezable pouches of peanut butter are sweet, satisfying, and contain 7 grams of protein.
