Story from Diet & Nutrition

11 High-Protein Snacks To Add To Your Grocery List This Week

Cory Stieg
There's a lot to consider when you're choosing a snack, like: the flavors and textures you're craving, your hunger level, whether you have anything good in your pantry, and how long it'll be until you can eat again. But whether you're about to get on a long flight or are stuck in back-to-back meetings, the amount of protein and fiber in your snack are two very important factors that you should pay attention to.
Technically, the Recommended Dietary Allowance suggests that you should consume about 0.8 grams of protein a day for each kilogram you weigh (or, 0.36 grams per pound). The body can use up to 20-30 grams of protein at one time, or per meal, so a high-protein snack would be anything within the five to 15 grams range.
Advertisement
While "high-protein" snacks might make you think of beef jerky and Frankenfood protein bars, you'd be surprised by the range of foods that pack a lot of protein. Here are some packaged protein-filled snacks for whatever you're craving.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but if you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
1 of 12

OHi Super Green Superfood bar



Protein bar options can be somewhat limited for people who try to eat a plant-based diet. These contain a mixture of seeds and nuts that provide 9 grams of protein, plus spirulina and other "superfoods."
Shop This
INFO
OHi Food Co
Ohi Super Green Superfood Bar
$31.92
Related Stories
How To Pick The Best Protein Bar
Are High-Protein Shakes A Waste?
The Healthy Snacks That Will Also Help You Sleep
2 of 12

Siggi's, Vanilla Strained Non-Fat Yogurt



Icelandic yogurt, aka "skyr," is even thicker than Greek yogurt, because it's strained more times. This pick contains 15 grams of protein per serving, which is about what you'd get from Greek yogurt, but tastes a little more decadent.
Shop This
INFO
Siggi’s
Siggi's, Vanilla Strained Non-fat Yogurt, ...
$1.59
Advertisement
3 of 12

Seapoint Farms Edamame Dry Roasted Lightly Salted



One package of these dry roasted edamame beans packs a whopping 11 grams of soy protein. And unlike the edamame pods you get in a restaurant, these come de-shelled.
Shop This
INFO
Seapoint Farms
Seapoint Farms Edamame Dry Roasted Lightly...
$12.68
4 of 12

Sargento Foods Sunrise Balanced Breaks



With cheese, coconut, seed, and cranberries, this snack pack provides protein and calcium, plus sweetness. The mix of flavors and textures in the pre-packed kit adds to the satisfaction factor.
Shop This
INFO
Sargento
Sargento Foods Sunrise Balanced Breaks
$3.63
5 of 12

GoMacro MacroBar, Organic Vegan Protein Bar



People who eat a vegan diet are often asked: How do you get enough protein? Bars like these, which contain 11 grams of protein per serving, certainly help.
Shop This
INFO
GoMacro
Gomacro Macrobar, Organic Vegan Protein Bar
$27.35
6 of 12

The New Primal Sea Salt Beef Thins



This one-ounce package of beef jerky contains 13 grams of protein. Unlike other jerky, which tends to be aggressively chewy, this one is crunchy like a chip.
Shop This
INFO
The New Primal
The New Primal Sea Salt Beef Thins
$35.95
7 of 12

KIND Breakfast Protein Bars



Granola bars can often seem like a landmine for those who can't have gluten. These are gluten-free, and have fibrous grains like quinoa and oats that will keep you full.
Shop This
INFO
Kind
Kind Breakfast Protein Bars
$32.51
Advertisement
8 of 12

StarKist Charlie's Snack Kit



Pescatarians will dig this kit, which contains all the fixings for a tuna salad snack, plus contains 18 grams of protein.
Shop This
INFO
StarKist
Starkist Charlie's Snack Kit
$20.23
9 of 12

Planters P3 Chipotle Peanuts



Perfect for a quick post-workout snack, this handy package contains peanuts, sunflower seeds, and beef jerky.
Shop This
INFO
Planters P3
Planters P3 Chipotle Peanuts
$5.91
10 of 12

BRAMI Gluten Free High Protein Vegan Lupini Beans Snack



Brami beans have more protein than chickpeas, and taste just as good. This package is lightly pickled and salted.
Shop This
INFO
Brami
Brami Gluten Free High Protein Vegan Lupin...
$29.67
11 of 12

Kitchen Basics Original Chicken Bone Broth



Bone broth is all the rage because it's high in protein and tastes scrumptious. This savory single-serving package can be sipped plain or added to sautés.
Shop This
INFO
Kitchen Basics
Kitchen Basics Original Chicken Bone Broth
$21.96
12 of 12

Honey Peanut Butter Squeeze Packs by Justin's



Sometimes, hands-free snacks are a must. These squeezable pouches of peanut butter are sweet, satisfying, and contain 7 grams of protein.
Shop This
INFO
Justin's
Honey Peanut Butter Squeeze Packs By Justin's
$6.90
Advertisement

More from Diet & Nutrition