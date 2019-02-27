There's a lot to love about shopping at Trader Joe's. For one thing, the grocery chain carries a variety of unique products, so there's always something to inspire a new recipe or snacking obsession. However, the experience of discovering those imaginative items is made infinitely better by the fact that TJ's products are also super affordable. Because of those low prices, you might not necessarily expect A-list celebrities to make Trader Joe's their grocery store of choice, but many of them do, in fact, frequent the store's aisles.
Some famous people love Trader Joe's so much that they have at one point or another taken to social media to express their fandom. Others have geeked-out over their favorite Trader Joe's products in interviews. Want to know who these people are and what TJ's foods they're digging so you can immediately add them to your grocery list? Take a look ahead to find out and then go forth and make the phrase "celebrities, they're just like us" come true.