These Are The Best Healthy Snacks You Can Get At Trader Joe's

When people grocery shop for snacks, the criteria tends to involve at least one of these questions: Does this taste good? Is this cheap? And is this healthy? Luckily, when you're shopping at Trader Joe's, you can pretty much always count on the answers to those first two questions to be "yes." And surprisingly, TJ's has lots of healthy snacks to choose from as well.
But while there's much to love about Trader Joe's, at times shopping there can get kind of chaotic, so it's important to go in with a plan. So we found the best healthy snacks that you can buy on your next Trader Joe's run. And because TJ's is always introducing new foods to their shelves, we'll be updating this story with new snacks periodically.