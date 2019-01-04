Ah, the age-old debate of whether or not to wear makeup to the gym. There are those in the more-is-more camp who feel no shame in hitting the treadmill full-contour, but for every person willing to test the longevity of their baked under eyes at the gym, there's someone who would rather pay a $15 class-cancellation fee than wear foundation while working up a sweat.
If you've come here in search of an answer to whether or not you should wear makeup while exercising, well, you've come to the wrong place. At the end of the day, that decision is totally up to you. Nonetheless, no matter where you fall on the spectrum, it's hard to deny that sweat-friendly beauty products continue to pop up on shelves.
About a year ago, what some brands called "athleisure beauty" suddenly hit the zeitgeist. Whether people were actually wearing mascara while looping through a vinyasa flow or not, brands like Clinique and Tarte launched workout-specific products that focused primarily on controlling sweat. These were waterproof products that could withstand high-performance circuits while offering light, no-makeup makeup coverage. Now, a wave of other brands — that range from makeup to skin to hair — are trying to make athleisure beauty happen again.
Whether you choose to try the products sweating through 50 burpees or 150 minutes of Bandersnatch (in sweatpants), there's no doubt that these convenient and budge-proof products are worth trying — whether you're a gym rat or not.
