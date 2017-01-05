Ah, the age old debate of whether or not to wear makeup to the gym. There are those in the Kim Kardashian camp who feel no shame in hitting the treadmill full-contour. And then there are those who would rather run barefoot than run wearing foundation.
But for those somewhere in the middle? They might fall into a new club the beauty industry is calling athleisure. The workout-specific makeup, which focuses on controlling sweat while adding minimal coverage and definition (and not clogging your pores), is crowding counters in the same way that people are crowding the gym this month.
Whether you choose to wear it during a set of Burpees or just to watch TV in your sweat pants, at the end of the day, this is really just high-performance, no-makeup makeup that comes in convenient, affordable kits. And that's something both gym bunnies and Netflix bingers can get behind. Check 'em all out, ahead then let us know your thoughts in the comments below.